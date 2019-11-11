14:15 - Selby avoids serious trouble and draws level

Xu Si has a chance to go 3-1 up and heap the pressure on Selby but misses on the black. Selby is not so profligate and takes the fourth frame to ease the pressure.

13:40 - Mark Selby 1-1 Xu Si

Selby shares the opening two frames in Belfast with his 21-year-old opponent.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter has progressed with a 4-1 win over Robert Milkins and Marco Fu has seen off Gerard Greene by the same score.

13:30 - A warm welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE rolling updates from the Northern Ireland Open – the second of four Home Nations tournaments. English Open champion Mark Selby gets his quest underway on Monday against Xu Si.

Remember: you can follow the action LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.