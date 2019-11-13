Getty Images
Judd Trump eases through against Zhang Anda
Judd Trump eased through to the last 32 against Zhanga Anda courtesy of a 4-1 win, as Mark Selby kept alive the dream of a Home Nations sweep at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.
Runs of 64 and 125 saw Trump open up a two-frame advantage but, Zhang, who cut the arrears with a 60 in frame three, was unable to capitalise when the world champion missed a routine red in frame four and breaks of 76 and 90 were enough for the Bristolian to set up a last-32 encounter with Jiahui Si.
Earlier, Matthew Stevens was unable to build on a strong start against Mark Selby, eventually going down 4-1 to the English Open winner.
Selby, a three-time world champion, produced breaks of 87 and 53 as he seeks to add the Alex Higgins trophy to his English Open title he secured back in October.
Elsewhere, Barry Hawkins held off Michael Holt, beating the Hitman 4-3 in tense affair at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
Hawkins, 40, produced runs of 64 and 119 to move past Holt to set up a fourth-round clash with either Jimmy Robertson or Fergal O’Brien.
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS
- Kyren Wilson 4 - 1 Peter Ebdon
- Joe Perry 4 – 2 Ross Bulman (a)
- Judd Trump 4 – 1 Zhang Anda
- Stephen Maguire 4 – 2 Mark Davis
- Billy Joe Castle 4 – 3 Chen Feilong
- Scott Donaldson 4 – 3 Ian Burns
- Harvey Chandler 4 – 1 Mitchell Mann
- Mark Selby 4 - 1 Matthew Stevens
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4 – 2 Mei Xiwen
- Allister Carter 4 - 3 Li Hang
- Ken Doherty 4 - 0 Sohail Vahedi
- Luca Brecel 4 – 0 Matthew Selt
- Barry Hawkins 4 – 3 Michael Holt
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4 – 3 Martin O'Donnell
- Andrew Higginson 4 – 2 Rod Lawler
- Si Jiahui 4 – 1 Chen Zifan
- Anthony Hamilton 4 – 0 Jak Jones
- Tian Pengfei 4 – 2 Liang Wenbo
- Robbie Williams 4 – 1 Hammad Miah
- Yan Bingtao 4 – 1 Marco Fu