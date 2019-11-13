Runs of 64 and 125 saw Trump open up a two-frame advantage but, Zhang, who cut the arrears with a 60 in frame three, was unable to capitalise when the world champion missed a routine red in frame four and breaks of 76 and 90 were enough for the Bristolian to set up a last-32 encounter with Jiahui Si.

Earlier, Matthew Stevens was unable to build on a strong start against Mark Selby, eventually going down 4-1 to the English Open winner.

Video - Mark Selby dispatches sumptuous long red 00:19

Selby, a three-time world champion, produced breaks of 87 and 53 as he seeks to add the Alex Higgins trophy to his English Open title he secured back in October.

Elsewhere, Barry Hawkins held off Michael Holt, beating the Hitman 4-3 in tense affair at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Hawkins, 40, produced runs of 64 and 119 to move past Holt to set up a fourth-round clash with either Jimmy Robertson or Fergal O’Brien.

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS