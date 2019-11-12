Day Two action

19.55 - Lines levels up

There's 51 left on the table and Lines is 61 up, but O'Sullivan gives a wee nod in his seat to signal he won't be coming back to force some snookers. It's 1-1 now after O'Sullivan took the opener 58-44.

19:00 - Action under way

The evening's action in Belfast has begun. Neil Robertson vs Mark Joyce still to come later.

18:50 - 'Ronnie is beatable'

"It depends which Ronnie turns up, sometimes I get the impression that he doesn’t want to be there and he can’t really be bothered," Lines told Metro.co.uk.

"But when the real Ronnie turns up he’s virtually unplayable, I’m hoping that one doesn’t turn up. Having said that, I’m not too sure, because for the opponent that’s quite off-putting, it can work the other way psychologically when you know your opponent isn’t trying and he’s playing questionable shots.

"I feel it can get under your skin a little bit, I hope he turns up and he tries because it’ll be easier for me, I think. When you know he’s not trying, in front of the cameras, it could get a bit daunting.

" He’s beatable, everybody’s beatable, if I play my best and he plays slightly below his best then hopefully I can give him a decent game. "

18:45 - Ronnie O'Clock

We're live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player as Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for a first Northern Ireland Open title against Oliver Lines.

You can also catch Kyren Wilson vs Alan McManus on the Eurosport Player.

17:25 - Allen through, White out

A gutsy performance from home favourite Mark Allen, whose 4-1 victory over Sam Craigie is somewhat flattering after a close encounter.

Meanwhile, Eurosport's very own Jimmy White is out after he fell 4-2 to Peter Ebdon.

16:46 - WATCH: Bingham's 147

Video - Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open 02:43

16:45 - Allen pinches frame, leads 2-1

He was trailing in the third frame, but a fluke after being snookered helped Allen steal it despite Craigie's 71. Tough blow for the world No 62.

16:25 - Ebdon-White locked at 2-2

This could have been a professional match-up in 1991, and here we are in 2019 reporting that it's 2-2 between Peter Ebdon and Jimmy White.

White has just take the fourth frame after Ebdon bounced back to lead 2-1.

Meanwhile, Allen is tying 1-1 with Craigie but looks set to lose the third frame.

16:05 - 147 steers Bingham to win

Stuart Bingham knocked in the sixth 147 of his career en route to a 4-3 victory over Lu Ning earlier today.

The maximum came in the first frame and inspired Bingham into taking a 3-0 lead, but Lu Ning responded with the next three frames to force a decider.

However, it was Bingham who prevailed 63-45 to reach the second round.

15:45 - The boys are back in town

We've got a blast from the past here: Jimmy White taking on Peter Ebdon, where it is a frame each. It would be pretty massive if White were to beat Ebdon - but even if he doesn't, he'll be here all week as a pundit on Eurosport's live coverage of the action.

Mark Allen is in action this afternoon too and he dropped the first frame of his home tournament to Sam Craigie and is fighting for the second.

15:00 - Trump sees off spirited Cahill

We have our first major result of the day and it is not a surprising one as Judd Trump is through - but not without a fight.

The world No 1 started with three centuries - breaks of 106, 122 and 111 - to take the first three frames in quick time.

Cahill fought back to make it 3-3 though - only for a relaxed Trump, fresh from a Champion of Champions final defeat to Neil Robertson, to triumph with a break of 75 in the final frame.

Day One round-up - Ding stunned as Lilley secures first-ever pro win

22:12 - Shaun Murphy 4-0 Fraser Patrick - Whitewash

A difficult evening for Patrick, but a perfect one for Murphy, who takes the next two frames with breaks of 95 and 76 to reach the second round in style.

21:50 - Shaun Murphy 2-0 Fraser Patrick - Murphy motors ahead

A solid start from Murphy as an 80 helps him take the opening frame. A 65 is then not enough for Patrick in the second as Murphy takes it 78-65.

Video - Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...? 00:53

21:05 - Time for Shaun Murphy v Fraser Patrick

Watch live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player as world No 7 Shaun Murphy opens his campaign against Fraser Patrick.

20:55 - John Higgins 4-2 Chang Bingyu - Higgins through

It was a valiant response from Bungyu, but Higgins' quality sees him through, as a 51 is enough to clinch his fourth frame and advance to the second round.

20:37 - John Higgins 3-2 Chang Bingyu - Comeback time?

Brilliant from Bingyu. The 17-year-old, facing the prospect of a whitewash, fights back to win two frames on the spin. The first is with a 105 break, the second thanks to a 74 and fluke on the final red after Higgins sought snookers.

20:15 - John Higgins 3-0 Chang Bingyu - Higgins closing on victory

The four-time world champion Higgins put together a 63 to open up a three-frame advantage to move to one frame from a spot in round two.

19.57 - John Higgins 2-0 Chang Bingyu - Scrap continues

A low-scoring scrappy affair as Higgins takes the second frame 52-44. He's yet to get into his stride but is already two frames up and two frames from victory.

19.30 - John Higgins 1-0 Chang Bingyu - Higgins ahead

A tight first frame goes the way of the world No 4, but the Scot knows he's in a contest in Belfast, having recovered from 55-0 down to take that opener with a 63 break.

19:25 - Jordan Brown beat James Wattana 4-2 to make round two…

…more importantly, he did this!

Video - FLUKE OF THE DAY! Jordan Brown produced this beauty on day 1 00:30

18.40 - Results so far ahead of evening session

John Higgins' match against Chang Bingyu will be live on Eurosport shortly, but who has advanced so far?

Mark Selby is the highest-ranked player through, with Yan Bingtao and Ali Carter also into the second round. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh battled fatigue to beat Mark King 4-2, while Zhang Anda holds the highest break so far with a 139 in his 4-1 win over Simon Lichtenberg.

Video - David Lilley claims first-ever win as a pro 01:00

17.10 - Ding Junhui 2-4 David Lilley - Lilley stuns Ding

The world No 120 has done it! Lilley, 44, secures his first win as a professional, and what an opponent to do it against. Ding Junhi, the former world No 1 and winner of 13 ranking titles, falls at the first hurdle in Belfast.

16:45 - Ding Junhui 2-3 David Lilley - Ding fighting back

It's getting nervy out there, and a fifth frame that lasts almost as long as the first four sees Ding reduce the gap to just one frame. Can he force a decider? Watch it LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

15:49 - Ding Junhui 0-3 David Lilley - Lilley's on fire!

Well, well, well, Ding must reel off four frames in a row to stay in the tournament! An 84 helps Lilley move towards the brink of a huge shock.

15:40 - Ding Junhui 0-2 David Lilley - Shock on the way?

The match currently on Eurosport sees Ding Junhui up against world No 123 David Lilley, and it's the man who has won just six ranking matches in his career who leads 2-0 after breaks of 96 and 82.

15:35 - Carter, Bingtao through

Plenty of matches on the opening day of the Northern Ireland Open. Among the victors so far are Ali Carter and Yan Bingtao.

14:55 - Mark Selby 4-2 Xu Si - Selby survives scare

Just over half an hour after almost falling 3-1 down to Xu Si, Mark Selby is into the second round in Belfast with a 4-2 win.

14:15 - Mark Selby 2-2 Xu Si - Selby avoids serious trouble and draws level

Xu Si has a chance to go 3-1 up and heap the pressure on Selby but misses on the black. Selby is not so profligate and takes the fourth frame to ease the pressure.

Video - ‘What drama!’ – Xu Si misses chance to take 3-1 lead against Mark Selby 01:06

13:40 - Mark Selby 1-1 Xu Si - Cagey start

Selby shares the opening two frames in Belfast with his 21-year-old opponent.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter has progressed with a 4-1 win over Robert Milkins and Marco Fu has seen off Gerard Greene by the same score.

13:30 - A warm welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE rolling updates from the Northern Ireland Open – the second of four Home Nations tournaments. English Open champion Mark Selby gets his quest underway on Monday against Xu Si.

