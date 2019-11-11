17.10 - Ding Junhui 2-4 David Lilley - Lilley stuns Ding

The world No 120 has done it! Lilley, 44, secures his first win as a professional, and what an opponent to do it against. Ding Junhi, the former world No 1 and winner of 13 ranking titles, falls at the first hurdle in Belfast.

16:45 - Ding Junhui 2-3 David Lilley - Ding fighting back

It's getting nervy out there, and a fifth frame that lasts almost as long as the first four sees Ding reduce the gap to just one frame. Can he force a decider?

15:49 - Ding Junhui 0-3 David Lilley - Lilley's on fire!

Well, well, well, Ding must reel off four frames in a row to stay in the tournament! An 84 helps Lilley move towards the brink of a huge shock.

15:40 - Ding Junhui 0-2 David Lilley - Shock on the way?

The match currently on Eurosport sees Ding Junhui up against world No 123 David Lilley, and it's the man who has won just six ranking matches in his career who leads 2-0 after breaks of 96 and 82.

15:35 - Carter, Bingtao through

Plenty of matches on the opening day of the Northern Ireland Open. Among the victors so far are Ali Carter and Yan Bingtao.

14:55 - Mark Selby 4-2 Xu Si - Selby survives scare

Just over half an hour after almost falling 3-1 down to Xu Si, Mark Selby is into the second round in Belfast with a 4-2 win.

14:15 - Mark Selby 2-2 Xu Si - Selby avoids serious trouble and draws level

Xu Si has a chance to go 3-1 up and heap the pressure on Selby but misses on the black. Selby is not so profligate and takes the fourth frame to ease the pressure.

13:40 - Mark Selby 1-1 Xu Si - Cagey start

Selby shares the opening two frames in Belfast with his 21-year-old opponent.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter has progressed with a 4-1 win over Robert Milkins and Marco Fu has seen off Gerard Greene by the same score.

13:30 - A warm welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE rolling updates from the Northern Ireland Open – the second of four Home Nations tournaments. English Open champion Mark Selby gets his quest underway on Monday against Xu Si.

Remember: you can follow the action LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.