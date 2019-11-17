In a match where the two crossed swords in sensational fashion fitting of the Alex Higgins Trophy, O'Sullivan brought the match back to 8-7, but a break of 84 secured Trump victory.

Resuming 5-3 down, O'Sullivan won a scrappy opener after an uncharacteristic poor safety shot from Trump but from this point onwards the action was all-gold.

Trump hit a break of 106 to restore his two-frame advantage and was then on for a maximum at 113, before missing the 15th black.

O'Sullivan then hit back with nine perfect red and blacks to bring the scores back to 7-5.

After being behind in the next, O'Sullivan put in a 76 clearance to reduce the arrears to just one.

Trump hit a 126, break then O'Sullivan a sensational 135, before the world number one prevailed in the 16th frame.

Trump ended the first session four frames from victory after taking a 5-3 lead. He shot out of the blocks after winning a high-quality safety battle in the opening frame, a break of 68 giving him the opening frame of the pair's 22nd meeting.

And he was soon 2-0 up, albeit having needed a couple of bites at the cherry, but O'Sullivan's profligacy, so absent as he thrashed Joe Perry 6-1 in the semi-final, allowed his opponent ample opportunity.

However, O'Sullivan was at his brilliant best to take the third, making 126 to clear the table of all but the black and elicit a raucous cheer from the Belfast crowd.

They were cheering again before the mid-session interval too but it was Trump who drew the plaudits with a similar near-clearance of 123, O'Sullivan's only shot of the frame a loose break-off.

O'Sullivan returned to the arena after a 15-minute break knowing that realistically, he had to win at least two of the remaining afternoon frames to ensure he did not have to come back in the evening with too steep a mountain to claim.

He initially did so as well, capitalising on a Trump mistake to make 89 and move back to within one frame despite not playing his best.

Trump retaliated at the double though, three half-century breaks earning him Frames 6 and 7 to take a 5-2 lead that threatened to blow O'Sullivan out of the water.

But fans with tickets for the evening session will take solace in O'Sullivan pegging Trump back in the final frame once again to ensure his younger rival needs four more frames after 7pm to lift the Alex Higgins Trophy.

