In a match that was billed as one of the clashes of the tournament, neither player hit top form in a match that lacked true quality.

The table had been re-covered ahead of the semi-finals and it appeared to throw both men off the only century coming with Trump's 136 total clearance in the ninth frame.

"The other cloth had been on six or seven days so it was wearing down and the cushions were starting to bounce a bit," Trump said afterwards.

"With the new one on, the cushions were very slow and I play with a lot of side so it was throwing off a little different. "I had to do everything simple by the end."

Trump also talked about his tiredness coming into the game and blamed it partially for his struggles.

"The crowd are the only thing keeping me going!" Trump added.