Ali Carter leads Essex rival Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 at the mid-session interval of their Northern Ireland Open semi-final.

The two made headlines last time they met at the 2018 World Championship. O'Sullivan called Carter 'Mr Angry' and appeared to shoulder barge the player mid-frame on his way to a 13-9 defeat.

And while O'Sullivan denied that he ever apologised for the incident, there have been no such fireworks so far in this one.

Carter made the perfect start after taking a marathon first frame. A break of 71 helped establish a firm lead, and while O'Sullivan took his time looking for the three required snookers, he was unable to find them after accidentally potting a red.

The two players exchanged errors and flukes in the second frame but neither took full advantage until O'Sullivan found his way through a crowded pack for a century to draw things level.

Carter took another long and tactical frame, and while O'Sullivan took to the table despite needing five snookers, a quick mistake saw Carter close things out to regain the lead.

O'Sullivan looked short on confidence in the fourth frame and made big mistakes on each of his visits to the table. Carter missed an easy red himself but after the Rocket failed to punish him, the underdog took a two-frame lead heading into the break.

