Judd Trump - Scott Donaldson

Follow the Northern Ireland Open Snooker match between Judd Trump and Scott Donaldson with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 November 2020. Find up to date Northern Ireland Open standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Judd Trump and Scott Donaldson. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.