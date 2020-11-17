Neil Robertson has received a walkover in the opening round of the Northern Ireland Open after his opponent tested positive for Covid-19.

Robertson was scheduled to play Northern Ireland amateur champion Declan Lavery, but he will not be able to compete due to a positive result.

English Open Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals what he is missing in bid to claim second English Open title 15/10/2020 AT 05:24

Robertson will play either Ben Woollaston or Ricky Walden in the second round.

Asked for his reaction to the news, Eurosport pundit Ronnie O'Sullivan said: "We just hope he is alright, health is the most important thing.

He would have been looking forward to it, although he could have been doing a lot of sitting down in his chair – nobody wants to play Neil Robertson in the first round!

"Let’s hope he gets better, gets back on the tour and starts getting some easier draws."

O’Sullivan won his opening match against Jamie O’Neill on Monday and faces Elliot Slessor or Li Hang next.

English Open O'Sullivan gets past Day, Robertson battles past Joyce to reach third round 14/10/2020 AT 21:00