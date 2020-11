Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - 'It's not that difficult' - Why Ronnie O'Sullivan made a big mistake

Ronnie O’Sullivan elected to give Judd Trump a second run at swerving the white around the black to pot a red hanging over the pocket during their Northern Ireland Open final. It was a decision that left Jimmy White and Alan McManus baffled in the Eurosport studio. Watch live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk or the Eurosport app.

00:03:11, 362 views, 2 hours ago