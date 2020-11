Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Judd Trump explains what a ‘heavy table’ means for players

Ever wondered what the phrase “heavy table” means in snooker? Judd Trump joined the Eurosport studio to explain all after he scraped into the fourth round at the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-3 win over Luca Brecel. Trump faces Martin Gould later on Moving Day.

