Judd Trump remains on course for a hat-trick of victories in the Northern Ireland Open after defeating Martin Gould 4-1 to reach the last eight.

After scraping past Luca Brecel earlier in the day, Trump was sluggish at the start of the match but a century in the fourth and break of 76 in the fifth sealed victory and sent him into the quarter finals with wind in his sails.

Trump complained about the state of the table following his win over Brecel, but he was able to shake off any concerns to topple a player who has been in good form recently.

Gould is full of confidence in his game at the moment, citing a new pair of spectacles as one of the reasons behind his uptick in form, and he opened up with a break of 51.

However, he missed a tough red with the rest and soon found himself in a fiendish snooker. Trump never relinquished control of the frame, eventually forcing another error from Gould to move in front.

The second frame was a tale of missed chances. Trump missed a tough red into the middle, only for Gould to break down with the frame in his grasp. Trump had a chance to take the second but failed to get from black to yellow and Gould rolled in a difficult yellow into the middle to clinch the second frame.

The defending champion edged back in front when taking the third frame in hard-fought fashion. Gould looked in the driving seat after knocking in a break of 54, but he failed to turn it into a winning contribution and Trump stepped in. He had a black along the top rail to seal the frame, but he left the ball in the jaws and Gould potted it to force the re-spot.

Fortune favoured Trump as he left the white in the jaws of a pocket, forcing Gould to play a swerve in order to hit the black. He did make contact, but left it on for his opponent to take the frame.

World number one Trump stepped up a gear in the fourth - winning the frame with a single visit courtesy of an excellent 103 break.

Gould went for broke in the fifth frame when attempting a long red. Failure allowed Trump to step in and he made no mistake with a match-winning break of 76.

