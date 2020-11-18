Kyren Wilson prevailed in a thrilling battle against Ken Doherty to reach the third round of the Northern Ireland Open.

A break of 96 helped Wilson take the first frame, and this year’s World Championship runner-up then took a commanding 3-0 lead to move within a frame of victory.

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open 2020 LIVE – Trump and O'Sullivan in afternoon session 5 HOURS AGO

However, that sparked Doherty into life, with the 1997 world champion knocking in breaks of 90 and 71 before winning the sixth frame to force a decider.

Doherty gambled on a long red in the final frame, but a miss left the white among the reds and that presented Wilson with an opportunity to clear up in one visit.

After opening up the reds Wilson took his chance supremely, sealing the narrow 4-3 win with a 135 to set up a third-round match against either Michael Holt or Louis Heathcote.

'One of the shots of the day!' - Outrageous positioning from O'Sullivan

Elsewhere, World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill was stunned 4-3 by Barry Pinches.

McGill opened up with a superb 142, and then took a 2-0 lead before Pinches won three straight frames to move 3-2 in front.

McGill then forced a decider but it was Pinches who held his nerve in the seventh frame with a break of 71.

Meanwhile, a break of 133 rounded off a 4-1 victory for Luca Brecel over Rod Lawler, while breaks of 77, 86 and 77 helped Stephen Maguire recover from losing the first frame to beat Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1.

Second round results and schedule

Wednesday 18 November

10am

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Ken Doherty

4-3 Ken Doherty Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Stephen Maguire

Luca Brecel 4-1 Rod Lawler

4-1 Rod Lawler Barry Pinches 4-3 Anthony McGill

4-3 Anthony McGill Ashley Carty 1-4 Andy Hicks

Rory McLeod 1-4 Martin Gould

Matthew Selt 4-0 Stuart Carrington

4-0 Stuart Carrington Zak Surety 1-4 Zhao Xintong

12pm

Noppon Saengkham - Zhou Yuelong

David Grace - Sam Craigie

1pm

Xu Si - Scott Donaldson

Michael Holt - Louis Heathcote

Judd Trump - Yang Gao

Ding Junhui - Lu Ning

2pm

Barry Hawkins - Michael White

Fergal O'Brien - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Davis - Matthew Stevens

Elliot Slessor - Ronnie O'Sullivan

Nigel Bond - Yan Bingtao

4:30pm

Ali Carter - Xiao Guodong

Allan Taylor - Joe Perry

Mark Williams - Dominic Dale

Jianbo Zhao - Stuart Bingham

7pm

Wenbo Liang - Jak Jones

Jackson Page - Kurt Maflin

Tom Ford - Yuan SiJun

Neil Robertson - Ben Woollaston

Lukas Kleckers - Mark Selby

8pm

Sunny Akani - Igor Figueiredo

James Cahill - Ryan Day

Robert Milkins - Mark Allen

John Higgins - Patrick Wallace

Northern Ireland Open 'Break it on the boogie' John Higgins thanks Scotland's football heroes for inspiring him 16 HOURS AGO