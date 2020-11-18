Kyren Wilson prevailed in a thrilling battle against Ken Doherty to reach the third round of the Northern Ireland Open.
A break of 96 helped Wilson take the first frame, and this year’s World Championship runner-up then took a commanding 3-0 lead to move within a frame of victory.
However, that sparked Doherty into life, with the 1997 world champion knocking in breaks of 90 and 71 before winning the sixth frame to force a decider.
Doherty gambled on a long red in the final frame, but a miss left the white among the reds and that presented Wilson with an opportunity to clear up in one visit.
After opening up the reds Wilson took his chance supremely, sealing the narrow 4-3 win with a 135 to set up a third-round match against either Michael Holt or Louis Heathcote.
Elsewhere, World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill was stunned 4-3 by Barry Pinches.
McGill opened up with a superb 142, and then took a 2-0 lead before Pinches won three straight frames to move 3-2 in front.
McGill then forced a decider but it was Pinches who held his nerve in the seventh frame with a break of 71.
Meanwhile, a break of 133 rounded off a 4-1 victory for Luca Brecel over Rod Lawler, while breaks of 77, 86 and 77 helped Stephen Maguire recover from losing the first frame to beat Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1.
Second round results and schedule
Wednesday 18 November
10am
- Kyren Wilson 4-3 Ken Doherty
- Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Stephen Maguire
- Luca Brecel 4-1 Rod Lawler
- Barry Pinches 4-3 Anthony McGill
- Ashley Carty 1-4 Andy Hicks
- Rory McLeod 1-4 Martin Gould
- Matthew Selt 4-0 Stuart Carrington
- Zak Surety 1-4 Zhao Xintong
12pm
- Noppon Saengkham - Zhou Yuelong
- David Grace - Sam Craigie
1pm
- Xu Si - Scott Donaldson
- Michael Holt - Louis Heathcote
- Judd Trump - Yang Gao
- Ding Junhui - Lu Ning
2pm
- Barry Hawkins - Michael White
- Fergal O'Brien - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Mark Davis - Matthew Stevens
- Elliot Slessor - Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Nigel Bond - Yan Bingtao
4:30pm
- Ali Carter - Xiao Guodong
- Allan Taylor - Joe Perry
- Mark Williams - Dominic Dale
- Jianbo Zhao - Stuart Bingham
7pm
- Wenbo Liang - Jak Jones
- Jackson Page - Kurt Maflin
- Tom Ford - Yuan SiJun
- Neil Robertson - Ben Woollaston
- Lukas Kleckers - Mark Selby
8pm
- Sunny Akani - Igor Figueiredo
- James Cahill - Ryan Day
- Robert Milkins - Mark Allen
- John Higgins - Patrick Wallace