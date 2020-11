Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Lukas Kleckers 'very happy' with shock victory over Mark Selby

Lukas Kleckers upset Mark Selby with a whitewash win in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open. Kleckers said he was 'very happy' with his shock victory over Selby. Watch the Northern Ireland Open tournament all week live on Eurosport.

00:02:38, 22 views, 2 hours ago