Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan completes win over Ding Junhui to reach semi-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan fought back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Ding Junhui on Friday night, winning 5-2 to move one step closer to another final showdown with Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open. Ding threatened the upset with breaks of 121 and 87 in the opening two frames, but O'Sullivan responded quickly to keep alive his hopes of avenging back-to-back final defeats at this competition.

