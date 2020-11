Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan delighted with 'one of the best wins of my career'

After losing their previous two meetings, Ronnie O'Sullivan was delighted to finally get the better of Elliot Slessor. The Rocket recovered from dropping the opening frame to win 4-1 and compared the result to "beating someone like [Mark] Selby in the semi-finals of the Worlds [World Championship]".

