Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan makes century v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

The world champion booked his place in the last eight at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena, which is playing host to the event due to Covid-19 restrictions, with a 4-2 win. The Thai was not overawed by facing the world champion and had his chances to cause a shock. However, he faltered at key stages in the fifth and sixth frames, and on both occasions O’Sullivan stepped in to punish his opponent.

00:02:03