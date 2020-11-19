Judd Trump is happy to remain in the hunt for Northern Ireland Open glory, with the defending champion into the last eight following a 4-1 win over Martin Gould.

The two-time Northern Ireland Open champion admitted to being drained mentally following two games in the same day.

Northern Ireland Open Trump powers past Gould to reach last eight of Northern Ireland Open 2 HOURS AGO

After edging out Luca Brecel in the afternoon, Trump began slowly before going through the gears and closing out the match with breaks of 103 and 76.

Trump feels the tournament is now at the business end, and has his eyes trained on a potential meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final.

“These are long days,” Trump told Eurosport. “It is tiring mentally.

“I got through a tough game earlier, it is tiring, and you have to pick yourself up and get through as you want to be in the quarter-final stage as it is down to one table then and you feel like you are part of the tournament.

“It is pleasing just to be involved in the quarter-final onwards. The first few days is a battle with everyone around, so to be in the last eight it is best of nine frames then and you can relax a little.

“You feel like you are in a proper tournament then. There are a lot of top players still in. Whenever Ronnie [O’Sullivan] is still in a tournament, I want to be in it and face him in the final.

“It is good that top players are still in it and it is nice to be battling away.”

Reflecting on his 4-1 win over Gould, Trump said: “It was a good game. Second frame I was a bit unlucky and the frame I nicked it on the black and was able to push on and made a couple of good breaks to close out the game.”

Take advantage of our Black Friday Offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open: Who do O'Sullivan and Trump face? 11/11/2020 AT 13:58