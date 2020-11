Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: 'It was ten minutes of perfection' - Judd Trump on his phenomenal 147 maximum

World number one and defending Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump hit a maximum 147 break in the third frame of his his second round match against Gao Yang, before going on to seal his progression to the next round. Watch the Northern Ireland Open live on Eurosport all week, as Trump targets a third successive title.

