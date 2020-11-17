Ding Junhui secured a first-ever win at the Northern Ireland Open, whitewashing 4-0 Eden Sharav at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

UK Championship winner Ding had failed to progress past the first round in his two previous tilts at the Alex Higgins trophy in 2016 and 2019, but made light work of Sharav, courtesy of runs of 72, 62 and 100.

Northern Ireland Open 'Look at that for a shot!' - Sharav plays tremendous snooker against Ding AN HOUR AGO

World number 72 Sharav has enjoyed success at the Northern Ireland Open before, compiling his highest break – a 142 – on his way to the semi-final stage in 2018.

The match between Ding and Sharav was promoted to the match table after Neil Robertson received a bye after opponent Declan Lavery tested positive for Covid-19, and while the 28-year-old Sharav produced flashes of excellence – namely a fine snooker in frame three – his inconsistency never threatened Ding, who finished with a ton – his fifth of the season – to seal his progression.

"I feel good. It was a quick match," said Ding in the Eurosport studio after the match. "I put myself in the game as quickly as possible.

"My form is good, but it's not good enough I feel. I still need more from safeties and break building. The level is not the same as the UK Championship [win] so I need to try hard."

Eurosport pundit Ronnie O'Sullivan was impressed with Ding's performance.

"Ding always plays the positional game better than anybody. Steve Davis was as close as Ding was; perfect positional play and good pots. He looks comfortable.

Elsewhere, Tom Ford emerged from a high-scoring encounter with Lee Walker to make the second round. Walker put together runs of 60 and 122 but it was Ford, behind breaks of 82 and 57, who set up a second-round encounter with Yuan Sijun or Luo Honghao.

Northern Ireland Open results

Ding Junhui 4 – 0 Eden Sharav

Neil Robertson w/o Declan Lavery

Tom Ford 4 – 2 Lee Walker

Barry Pinches 4 – 2 Liam Highfield

Zak Surety 4 - 2 Mark King

Stuart Carrington 4 – 1 Billy Joe Castle

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4 – 2 Peter Devlin

Nigel Bond 4 - 1 Jamie Wilson

Lukas Kleckers 4 - 1 Chang Bingyu

Zhao Xintong 4 – 2 Si Jiahui

Mark Davis 4 – 3 Ian Burns

Matthew Selt 4 – 3 Joe O'Connor

Northern Ireland Open Robertson gets walkover after Lavery tests positive for Covid-19 3 HOURS AGO