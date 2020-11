Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - 'I dropped my guts' - Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up about fart

Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted he has been struggling with stomach problems for a few months after his win over Matthew Stevens at the Northern Ireland Open. The Rocket owned up to an awkward moment during the match, when a fart briefly caused the players and the referee to lose their composure.

00:02:48, 80 views, 43 minutes ago