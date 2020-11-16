Judd Trump began the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title with a consummate 4-1 win over world number 74 Greene, producing runs of 105, 55 and 88.

The Bristolian, who narrowly defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7 in the final in 2018 and 2019 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, had too much class for Greene, who is yet to register a win this season.

However, the 47-year-old Greene opened up a one-frame advantage on the back of a 75 but was rendered a spectator in frames two and three, failing to score in either.

Trump, winner of six ranking events last season, continued his dominance in four and five as he backed up the 105 in frame three with a 55 and 88 in the next two frames.

“I potted a lot of crucial balls to get in,” said Trump afterwards in the studio.

Northern Ireland Open results

Judd Trump 4 – 1 Gerard Greene

Rory McLeod 4 - 2 Gary Wilson

Andy Hicks 4 – 3 Paul S Davison

Lu Ning 4 – 1 Martin O'Donnell

Rod Lawler 4 – 1 Simon Lichtenberg

Gao Yang 4 – 2 Mitchell Mann

Yan Bingtao 4 – 1 Peter Lines

David Grace 4 – 1 David B Gilbert

