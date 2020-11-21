Judd Trump put in a commanding performance to crush David Grace in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open.

Trump will now meet 2020 world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on Sunday to contest a hotly-anticipated final.

Grace took his first frame of the match when he claimed an 84-24 win in the evening’s opener.

Trump then discovered something close to his best form as he rattled off one big break after another, adding frame after frame.

The second frame went his way with a break of 57, before speeding up to a 91 in the fourth frame and then his first century - 101 - in the fifth.

Another 50 break put him just one frame from the final as Grace struggled to hold onto the game.

Trump was then forced to wait as Grace’s own half century allowed him to bring the scoreline to 5-2, before another huge break - this one 92 - gave Trump victory.

Judd Trump gives masterclass on the art of cue power

