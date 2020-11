Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 – Judd Trump dispatches trademark long red against Gerard Greene

Judd Trump produced a trademark long red in his Northern Ireland Open encounter against Gerard Greene. Trump went on to win the match 4-1 as he chases a third straight Northern Ireland Open title after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the finals of the 2018 and 2019 events.

00:00:19, 11 views, an hour ago