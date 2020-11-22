Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

Despite beating him in the previous two finals of the Northern Ireland Open, Judd Trump insists he is the underdog for Sunday’s final against Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Trump narrowly defeated world champion O'Sullivan 9-7 in the final in 2018 and 2019 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, and the two are set to go head-to-head again after Trump beat Grace and O’Sullivan downed Ali Carter in their respective semi-finals.

“It is incredible to play him again,” said Trump.

“We obviously haven’t played that often apart from in the Northern Ireland finals. It is a match that I love playing in, I sort of seem to thrive and play my best and it is nice going into the match being the underdog as well."

When prompted by Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein as to whether the world number one and two-time defending Northern Ireland Open winner would be underdog, Trump replied:

Of course, everyone is the underdog against Ronnie!

"It is a new challenge for me, I am always sort of favourite going into the events now and when you come up against Ronnie it is always nice to play as free as possible. If you lose, you are expected to lose and if you win it is a bonus – so I just go out there carefree and see what happens."

O'Sullivan not a fan of the practice table

After his semi-final Ronnie O’Sullivan said he wasn’t a fan of the practice table, telling Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein after he fought back against Ali Carter:

I definitely haven't practised, and you can check the CCTV up there if you like.

"I haven't been on a practice table once this week, I refuse to go on there. You get on a table and there's someone staring at you to get off.

"I'm too old to have someone trying to get me off the practice table, some geezer I've never seen before. I just stay away, I don't need it, to be honest with you.

I'd rather be sitting up watching a bit of Netflix chilling out, smoking a cigar.

