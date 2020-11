Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Judd Trump explains ‘incredible’ jump shot

Judd Trump explained the mechanics behind a jump shot during his semi-final win over David Grace – it was a shot that Andy Goldstein described as "incredible" and Jimmy White termed “controlled flair”. Watch the final live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk or the Eurosport app from 12:45

