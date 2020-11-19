Judd Trump is through to the fourth round of the Northern Ireland Open having come back from 3-2 down to win 4-3 against Luca Brecel in Milton Keynes.
Trump, who secured the fifth maximum break of his career when he knocked in a superb 147 in the second round against Gao Yang, got off to a fast start.
Having opened up with a fantastic red, Trump cleared the table to take the first frame.
Brecel, who knocked out Kacper Filipiak in the first round, pulled it back, though, on the final black to end a scrappy frame. Into the third and Brecel forced Trump into missing a red and took the frame with a run of 68 proving enough.
'Calamitous error' helps Trump avoid Brecel upset
The fourth frame was a cagey affair with Brecel visibly angry at a miscue. Trump fluked a brown to escape a snooker and took it with 105. Brecel then regained control with a break of 67 in the fifth. He was left an easy red by Trump, who then required snookers.
And with the world number one and defending champion running the risk of heading for the exit door, he delivered the sixth frame with a fine break of 83 to force a decider.
It concluded with Brecel producing an awful safety which gave Trump, on the hunt for his 19th title, the opportunity to clear up to the blue. He did so, scraping his way to the finish line.
What drama! Frame goes down to a final black between Brecel and Trump
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
10am
Andy Hicks 3-4 Martin Gould
Noppon Saengkham 4-0 Stephen Maguire
Kyren Wilson 2-4 Michael Holt
David Grace 4-3 Michael White
Barry Pinches 1-4 Yan Bingtao
Ben Woollaston 4-2 Liang Wenbo
Ding Junhui 4-0 Yuan Sijun
Allan Taylor 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
'What a pot!' Trump sinks sumptuous long red against Brecel
1pm
Judd Trump 4-3 Luca Brecel
Scott Donaldson 4-1 Mark Allen
Zhao Xintong 4-0 Lukas Kleckers
Dominic Dale 2-4 Allister Carter
Igor Figueiredo v Zhao Jianbo
Kurt Maflin 4-1 Ryan Day