Judd Trump is through to the fourth round of the Northern Ireland Open having come back from 3-2 down to win 4-3 against Luca Brecel in Milton Keynes.

Trump, who secured the fifth maximum break of his career when he knocked in a superb 147 in the second round against Gao Yang, got off to a fast start.

Having opened up with a fantastic red, Trump cleared the table to take the first frame.

Brecel, who knocked out Kacper Filipiak in the first round, pulled it back, though, on the final black to end a scrappy frame. Into the third and Brecel forced Trump into missing a red and took the frame with a run of 68 proving enough.

The fourth frame was a cagey affair with Brecel visibly angry at a miscue. Trump fluked a brown to escape a snooker and took it with 105. Brecel then regained control with a break of 67 in the fifth. He was left an easy red by Trump, who then required snookers.

And with the world number one and defending champion running the risk of heading for the exit door, he delivered the sixth frame with a fine break of 83 to force a decider.

It concluded with Brecel producing an awful safety which gave Trump, on the hunt for his 19th title, the opportunity to clear up to the blue. He did so, scraping his way to the finish line.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

10am

Andy Hicks 3-4 Martin Gould

Noppon Saengkham 4-0 Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson 2-4 Michael Holt

David Grace 4-3 Michael White

Barry Pinches 1-4 Yan Bingtao

Ben Woollaston 4-2 Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui 4-0 Yuan Sijun

Allan Taylor 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

1pm

Judd Trump 4-3 Luca Brecel

Scott Donaldson 4-1 Mark Allen

Zhao Xintong 4-0 Lukas Kleckers

Dominic Dale 2-4 Allister Carter

Igor Figueiredo v Zhao Jianbo

Kurt Maflin 4-1 Ryan Day

