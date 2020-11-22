Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open final

Trump 0-0 O'Sullivan (58-55)

O'Sullivan adds 32, but can't land conveniently on the blue which is near the cushion above the left middle. He plays safe, and it's now blue and pink require for both players to win this opening frame.

Trump 0-0 O'Sullivan (58-23)

Well now; Trump adds 16 but leaves himself hampered and cueing over the pink on a straight red. A kick to boot means that he rattles the red in the jaws of the bottom right and leaves it there; with 51 left on, can Ronnie pinch this frame?

Trump 0-0 O'Sullivan (42-23)

An attempt at a cross-double by O’Sullivan misses, leaving Trump a red to the yellow pocket which he devours. Trump can only add four though before we're back on safety play. Another good snooker from Trump draws a further nine points, and Ronnie then leaves him in after his third attempt to escape.

Trump 0-0 O'Sullivan (29-23)

Trump replies with 24, before losing position and having to play safe off the pack. After an exchange of shots Trump then flukes a red when playing back to baulk, before tucking O’Sullivan in behind the brown. That draws four from one attempt o escape, before O’Sullivan clips a red and sends the white safe to the side cushion.

Trump 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-23)

O'Sullivan's in first, dropping in a mid-range red to the bottom left after Trump leaves the white short of the baulk line. He's flying already, and is quickly up to 23, but misses a pink high on the knuckle of the right middle. That's left Trump in, and with a chance to counter.

It's time

MC Phil Seymour is introducing the players. O'Sullivan steps out first, before his intro music gets going. He looks keen here. Trump soon follows, and we're ready to go; let's get into this.

The form

Ronnie struggled in the first mini session of his semi-final yesterday. He was 3-1 down, missing everything and in a state of perpetual annoyance with his cue tip; when he returned after the interval, he blasted Ali Carter off the table with five breaks of 50 plus to win it 6-3. As for Judd, he's ticking along nicely. He's made at least the last four of every tournament so far this season, winning the English Open in all of that, and hit a 147 earlier in the week.

The format

It's best of 17 today for the Alex Higgins trophy. Our afternoon session will contain eight of those frames, with a mid-session interval after four.

Yet there's more, so much more

A lot goes unsaid in life, so let’s put this out there: this match will effectively establish just who, right here and how, is the greatest player operating in the game. Judd is the runaway world number one, while Ronnie is the reigning world champion. This is the first time they’ve met in a final since Trump landed this title by beating O’Sullivan in Belfast a year ago. It adds a wonderful undercurrent to what is already a fascinating final.

You again?

This is the third year in a row that these two have met in the final of this competition. Trump has won both of those previous meetings, and if he can win today, he’ll become the first player since Stephen Hendry in 1996 to win the same ranking tournament three times in a row. For O’Sullivan it’s a chance to win one of the few tournaments he’s yet to get his mits on and add to it his all-time record of 37 ranking event victories.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of the final of the Northern Ireland Open from its temporary home at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. If you were planning to do something other than watch this final today then shelve it, because we’ve got a belter for you; at 1pm, Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan will be on the table to sort out the destination of the trophy.

Semi-final recap:

O'Sullivan beats Carter to set up final against Trump

Ronnie O'Sullivan made it through to the final of the Northern Ireland Open, where he will face Judd Trump, after battling back to beat Ali Carter with five frames in a row on his way to a 6-3 win.

Carter took a 3-1 lead into the mid-session interval, but the Rocket was simply too good as he was at his imperious best after the break.

And the Rocket will meet Trump in the final after the world number one beat David Grace 6-2 on Saturday evening.

Judd Trump gives masterclass on the art of cue power

The defending champion rattled off 57, 91, 101, 59 and 92 to set up a third final meeting with O'Sullivan on the bounce.

Trump has triumphed in the previous two finals against the world champion.

Northern Ireland Open final schedule

Judd Trump v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm, 7pm), best-of-17-frame final.

