When is the Northern Ireland Open and how to watch?
The tournament runs from November 16 to 22. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
What is the format?
All matches are played over best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to best-of-nine.
The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 22 November.
Due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the German Masters qualifiers, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Can Mark Allen challenge?
Northern Ireland's own Mark Allen will be keen to impress, even if the tournament is being held in Milton Keynes, and he comes into this off the back of his impressive win at the Champion of Champions event.
"I want to win every tournament,” said Allen. "It’s tough, guys like Neil, Judd, Ronnie and Mark Selby make winning tournaments look easy. I work really hard and, if I can pick up a tournament or two every season, I feel like I’m doing well because the standard’s so high.
"I know what I’m capable of and I’ve never shown that on the tour. The day I show my full potential on tour is a dangerous day.”
2020 Northern Ireland Open full draw
First section
- Judd Trump v Gerard Greene
- Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang
- Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak
- Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler
- Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty
- Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks
- Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod
- Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke
- Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham
- Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan
- Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg
- Chen Zifan v Xu Si
- Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks
- Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins
- Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton
Second section
- Kyren Wilson v David Lilley
- Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin
- Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi
- Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote
- David Gilbert v David Grace
- Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri
- Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus
- Iulian Boiko v Michael White
- Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield
- Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons
- Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond
- Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines
- Mark King v Zak Surety
- Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui
- Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu
- Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson
Third section
- Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery
- Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden
- Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth
- Pang Junxu v Jak Jones
- Mark Williams v Jamie Jones
- Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale
- Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn
- Xiao Guodong x Duane Jones
- Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown
- Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo
- Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski
- Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines
- Aaron Hill v Jackson Page
- Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick
- James Cahill v Lyu Haotian
- Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day
Fourth section
- John Higgins v Daniel Wells
- Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib
- Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor
- Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle
- Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav
- Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning
- Tom Ford v Lee Walker
- Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao
- Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei
- Joe Perry v Robbie Williams
- Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin
- Mark Davis v Ian Burns
- Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson
- Elliot Slessor v Li Hang
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill
Full Schedule (all times GMT)
Monday 16 November
10am
- Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang
- Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler
- Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks
- Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod
- Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham
- David Gilbert v David Grace
- Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines
- Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning
- Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks
- Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi
- Monday 16 November
1pm
- Judd Trump v Gerard Greene
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan
- Chen Zifan v Xu Si
- Mark Williams v Jamie Jones
- Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke
- Kyren Wilson v David Lilley
- Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri
- Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons
- Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones
- Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak
- Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White
- Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins
- Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin
- Monday 16 November
7pm
- Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty
- Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote
- Aaron Hill v Jackson Page
- Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill
- Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg
- Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day
- Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor
- Mark Davis v Ian Burns
- Tuesday 17 November
10am
- Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield
- Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond
- Mark King v Zak Surety
- Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui
- Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu
- Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle
- Tom Ford v Lee Walker
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin
- Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth
- Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo
Tuesday 17 November
1pm
- Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery
- Pang Junxu v Jak Jones
- Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale
- Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav
- Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus
- Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson
- Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn
- Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown
- Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao
- Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski
- James Cahill v Lyu Haotian
- Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill
- Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson
Tuesday 17 November
7pm
- Iulian Boiko v Michael White
- Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden
- Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines
- John Higgins v Daniel Wells
- Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib
- Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton
- Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei
- Joe Perry v Robbie Williams
- Elliot Slessor v Li Hang