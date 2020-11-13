When is the Northern Ireland Open and how to watch?

What is the format?

All matches are played over best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to best-of-nine.

The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 22 November.

Due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the German Masters qualifiers, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Can Mark Allen challenge?

Northern Ireland's own Mark Allen will be keen to impress, even if the tournament is being held in Milton Keynes, and he comes into this off the back of his impressive win at the Champion of Champions event.

"I want to win every tournament,” said Allen. "It’s tough, guys like Neil, Judd, Ronnie and Mark Selby make winning tournaments look easy. I work really hard and, if I can pick up a tournament or two every season, I feel like I’m doing well because the standard’s so high.

"I know what I’m capable of and I’ve never shown that on the tour. The day I show my full potential on tour is a dangerous day.”

2020 Northern Ireland Open full draw

First section

Judd Trump v Gerard Greene

Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang

Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak

Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty

Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks

Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod

Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke

Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White

Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan

Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg

Chen Zifan v Xu Si

Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks

Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins

Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton

Second section

Kyren Wilson v David Lilley

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi

Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote

David Gilbert v David Grace

Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri

Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus

Iulian Boiko v Michael White

Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield

Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons

Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond

Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines

Mark King v Zak Surety

Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui

Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu

Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson

Third section

Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery

Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden

Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth

Pang Junxu v Jak Jones

Mark Williams v Jamie Jones

Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale

Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn

Xiao Guodong x Duane Jones

Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown

Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo

Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski

Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines

Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick

James Cahill v Lyu Haotian

Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day

Fourth section

John Higgins v Daniel Wells

Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib

Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor

Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle

Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav

Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning

Tom Ford v Lee Walker

Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry v Robbie Williams

Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin

Mark Davis v Ian Burns

Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson

Elliot Slessor v Li Hang

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill

Full Schedule (all times GMT)

Monday 16 November

10am

Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang

Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler

Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks

Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod

Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham

David Gilbert v David Grace

Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines

Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning

Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks

Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi

Monday 16 November

1pm

Judd Trump v Gerard Greene

Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan

Chen Zifan v Xu Si

Mark Williams v Jamie Jones

Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke

Kyren Wilson v David Lilley

Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri

Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons

Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones

Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White

Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Monday 16 November

7pm

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty

Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote

Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill

Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg

Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day

Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor

Mark Davis v Ian Burns

Tuesday 17 November

10am

Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield

Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond

Mark King v Zak Surety

Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui

Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu

Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle

Tom Ford v Lee Walker

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin

Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth

Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo

Tuesday 17 November

1pm

Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery

Pang Junxu v Jak Jones

Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale

Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav

Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus

Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson

Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn

Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown

Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao

Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski

James Cahill v Lyu Haotian

Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill

Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson

Tuesday 17 November

7pm

Iulian Boiko v Michael White

Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden

Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines

John Higgins v Daniel Wells

Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib

Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry v Robbie Williams

Elliot Slessor v Li Hang

