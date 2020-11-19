Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week
Live comments to follow from 12:30pm...
'One of the best wins of my career' - O'Sullivan revels in Slessor result
It's a big day ahead at the Northern Ireland Open with the third and fourth rounds ahead of us, and Trump and O'Sullivan potentially in action twice across the day. After shock defeats for Neil Robertson and Mark Selby yesterday, the draw is opening up nicely for the two big guns.
And O'Sullivan yesterday hailed his win over Elliot Slessor as “one of the best victories of my career”.
O’Sullivan had lost both previous meetings with the world No 58 and looked in trouble as he fell 1-0 behind in the best-of-seven match.
But the Rocket stepped up a level and .knocked in breaks of 76, 78 and 97 to secure his place in the third round.
“That’s up there with one of the best victories of my career,” he told Eurosport.
“He’s beaten me twice before, had the voodoo sign over me, seems to play fantastically well every time he plays me, and he started off really well again and I was thinking ‘here we go again, he’s going to pump me 4-1, bit more cake in the face…back up the M1, I’m going home’."
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN - THURSDAY SCHEDULE
Thursday 19 November
10am
- Andy Hicks v Martin Gould
- Noppon Saengkham v Stephen Maguire
- Kyren Wilson v Michael Holt
- David Grace v Michael White
- Barry Pinches v Yan Bingtao
- Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo
- Ding Junhui v Yuan Sijun
- Allan Taylor v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
1pm
- Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
- Scott Donaldson v Mark Allen
- Zhao Xintong v Lukas Kleckers
- Dominic Dale v Allister Carter
- Igor Figueiredo v Zhao Jianbo
- Kurt Maflin v Ryan Day
2:30pm
- John Higgins v Matthew Selt
- Matthew Stevens v Ronnie O'Sullivan
7pm
- Trump/Brecel - Hicks/Gould
- Saengkham/Maguire - Donaldson/Allen
- Wilson/Holt - Grace/White
- Pinches/Bingtao - Zhao/Kleckers
- Wollaston/Wenbo - Dale/Carter
- Figueiredo/Zhao - Maflin/Day
8pm
- Higgins/Selt - Ding/Yuan
- Taylor/Un-Nooh - Stevens/O'Sullivan
HOW TO WATCH THE NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Northern Ireland Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day the eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.