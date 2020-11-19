Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

'One of the best wins of my career' - O'Sullivan revels in Slessor result

It's a big day ahead at the Northern Ireland Open with the third and fourth rounds ahead of us, and Trump and O'Sullivan potentially in action twice across the day. After shock defeats for Neil Robertson and Mark Selby yesterday, the draw is opening up nicely for the two big guns.

And O'Sullivan yesterday hailed his win over Elliot Slessor as “one of the best victories of my career”.

O’Sullivan had lost both previous meetings with the world No 58 and looked in trouble as he fell 1-0 behind in the best-of-seven match.

But the Rocket stepped up a level and .knocked in breaks of 76, 78 and 97 to secure his place in the third round.

“That’s up there with one of the best victories of my career,” he told Eurosport.

“He’s beaten me twice before, had the voodoo sign over me, seems to play fantastically well every time he plays me, and he started off really well again and I was thinking ‘here we go again, he’s going to pump me 4-1, bit more cake in the face…back up the M1, I’m going home’."

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN - THURSDAY SCHEDULE

Thursday 19 November

10am

Andy Hicks v Martin Gould

Noppon Saengkham v Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson v Michael Holt

David Grace v Michael White

Barry Pinches v Yan Bingtao

Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui v Yuan Sijun

Allan Taylor v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

1pm

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Scott Donaldson v Mark Allen

Zhao Xintong v Lukas Kleckers

Dominic Dale v Allister Carter

Igor Figueiredo v Zhao Jianbo

Kurt Maflin v Ryan Day

2:30pm

John Higgins v Matthew Selt

Matthew Stevens v Ronnie O'Sullivan

7pm

Trump/Brecel - Hicks/Gould

Saengkham/Maguire - Donaldson/Allen

Wilson/Holt - Grace/White

Pinches/Bingtao - Zhao/Kleckers

Wollaston/Wenbo - Dale/Carter

Figueiredo/Zhao - Maflin/Day

8pm

Higgins/Selt - Ding/Yuan

Taylor/Un-Nooh - Stevens/O'Sullivan

