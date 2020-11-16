Live comments to follow from 12:30...
SCENE-SETTER
Ronnie O'Sullivan gets his campaign for a first Northern Ireland title underway against world number 82 Jamie O'Neill in the first round on Monday 16 November at 7pm LIVE on Eurosport.
The world champion has lost the past two finals at the event 9-7, on both occasions to world number one Judd Trump, who is hoping to lift the Alex Higgins trophy for a third straight year.
Trump – winner of the English Open last month – begins his bid against Ireland's world number 74 Gerard Greene at 1pm on Monday with that encounter live on Eurosport.
The best of the first-round action sees 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy meet two-times ranking event winner Ryan Day at 7pm on Monday.
Both men have hit two of the three 147s made so far this season with four-times world champion John Higgins celebrating the other maximum at the recent Championship League.
The 2017 champion Mark Williams faces fellow Welshman Jamie Jones on the opening afternoon.
Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen meets Anthony Hamilton in his tournament opener on Tuesday evening as the Antrim man bids to claim his home tournament for the first time, while European Masters winner Mark Selby takes on Andrew Higginson.
All matches are played over the best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to the best-of-nine.
The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 22 November.
Due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the German Masters qualifiers, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Monday schedule - Northern Ireland Open
10am
- Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang
- Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler
- Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks
- Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod
- Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham
- David Gilbert v David Grace
- Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines
- Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning
- Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks
- Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi
1pm
- Judd Trump v Gerard Greene
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan
- Chen Zifan v Xu Si
- Mark Williams v Jamie Jones
- Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke
- Kyren Wilson v David Lilley
- Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri
- Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons
- Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones
- Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak
- Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White
- Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins
- Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin
7pm
- Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty
- Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote
- Aaron Hill v Jackson Page
- Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill
- Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg
- Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day
- Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor
- Mark Davis v Ian Burns
