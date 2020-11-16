Live comments to follow from 12:30...

SCENE-SETTER

Ronnie O'Sullivan gets his campaign for a first Northern Ireland title underway against world number 82 Jamie O'Neill in the first round on Monday 16 November at 7pm LIVE on Eurosport.

The world champion has lost the past two finals at the event 9-7, on both occasions to world number one Judd Trump, who is hoping to lift the Alex Higgins trophy for a third straight year.

Trump – winner of the English Open last month – begins his bid against Ireland's world number 74 Gerard Greene at 1pm on Monday with that encounter live on Eurosport.

The best of the first-round action sees 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy meet two-times ranking event winner Ryan Day at 7pm on Monday.

Both men have hit two of the three 147s made so far this season with four-times world champion John Higgins celebrating the other maximum at the recent Championship League.

The 2017 champion Mark Williams faces fellow Welshman Jamie Jones on the opening afternoon.

Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen meets Anthony Hamilton in his tournament opener on Tuesday evening as the Antrim man bids to claim his home tournament for the first time, while European Masters winner Mark Selby takes on Andrew Higginson.

All matches are played over the best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to the best-of-nine.

The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 22 November.

Due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the German Masters qualifiers, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Monday schedule - Northern Ireland Open

10am

Mitchell Mann v Gao Yang

Simon Lichtenberg v Rod Lawler

Paul S Davison v Andy Hicks

Gary Wilson v Rory McLeod

Tian Pengfei v Noppon Saengkham

David Gilbert v David Grace

Yan Bingtao v Peter Lines

Martin O'Donnell v Lu Ning

Scott Donaldson v Sean Maddocks

Michael Holt v Soheil Vahedi

1pm

Judd Trump v Gerard Greene

Alexander Ursenbacher v Lei Peifan

Chen Zifan v Xu Si

Mark Williams v Jamie Jones

Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke

Kyren Wilson v David Lilley

Sam Craigie v Amine Amiri

Anthony McGill v Riley Parsons

Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones

Luca Brecel v Kacper Filipiak

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White

Fan Zhengyi v Robert Milkins

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

7pm

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Carty

Brandon Sargeant v Louis Heathcote

Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

Kurt Maflin v Fraser Patrick

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie O'Neill

Stephen Maguire v Alex Borg

Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day

Matthew Selt v Joe O'Connor

Mark Davis v Ian Burns

