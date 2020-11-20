Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

Live comments to follow from 11:45am...

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan reveals he's playing fastest snooker of his career 2 HOURS AGO

Trump happy to be at the business end of the Northern Ireland Open

Judd Trump says the Northern Ireland Open will feel like it’s a “proper tournament” after earning his spot in the best-of-nine quarter-finals. Trump, who beat Martin Gould and Luca Brecel on Moving Day in Milton Keynes, wants to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final.

“These are long days,” Trump told Eurosport. “It is tiring mentally.

“I got through a tough game earlier, it is tiring, and you have to pick yourself up and get through as you want to be in the quarter-final stage as it is down to one table then and you feel like you are part of the tournament.

“It is pleasing just to be involved in the quarter-final onwards. The first few days is a battle with everyone around, so to be in the last eight it is best of nine frames then and you can relax a little.

“You feel like you are in a proper tournament then. There are a lot of top players still in. Whenever Ronnie [O’Sullivan] is still in a tournament, I want to be in it and face him in the final.

“It is good that top players are still in it and it is nice to be battling away.”

NORTHREN IRELAND OPEN, FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Friday 20 November

12pm

Judd Trump v Scott Donaldson

2pm

Ali Carter v Kurt Maflin

7pm

David Grace v Yan Bingtao

Ding Junhui v Ronnie O'Sullivan

HOW TO WATCH THE NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Northern Ireland Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day the eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan admits luck was on his side against Thepchaiya 12 HOURS AGO