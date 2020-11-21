Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

When Ronnie met Ali

As mentioned below, there has been beef. The last time these two met, Carter dumped O'Sullivan out of the World Championship in a match overshadowed by the latter barging past the former on the way back to his chair. We're not likely to get that again - social distancing for one, and the two have since put that brouhaha to bed - but there will be some edge to this. That Carter victory in 2018 was his first in meaningful competition over O'Sullivan, a man who had beaten him in two previous world finals. They have not met since then, so it'll be interesting to see how the memory of that match weighs into proceedings today.

Good afternoon!

We are in a one table situation.

Welcome to live coverage of day six of the Northern Ireland Open. It’s semi-final day, and this is what we’ve got coming up:

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs. Ali Carter (1.00pm)

Judd Trump vs. David Grace (7.00pm)

It’s best of eleven for a place in the final tomorrow.

Don't call it a grudge match

But it sort of is. Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter have history, remember that barge from 2018?

Relive O’Sullivan and Carter’s shoulder barge spat at 2018 World Snooker Championship

Ahead of the match Carter had said that O'Sullivan had apologised to him but The Rocket has now denied that, saying "I didn't apologise to Ali and I didn't apologise to Mark Allen either,

"I just said, 'let's move on'. Let's not hold any grudges, it is what is it.

"I still feel I was in the right on both occasions and so that apology they say that I said was definitely not an apology.

"It was more like, 'let's just move on'. It was what it was, I've got to see you and you've got to see me at tournaments. So we can say hello to each other. We're not boxers, we're not enemies.

"It's just a game of sticks and balls. I'm happy with my life, you are happy with your life. Let's just be friends."

