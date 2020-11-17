Live comments to follow at 12:30...

SCENE-SETTER

Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen meets Anthony Hamilton in his tournament opener on Tuesday evening as the Antrim man bids to claim his home tournament for the first time, while European Masters winner Mark Selby takes on Andrew Higginson.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson, beaten by Allen in the final of the Champions of Champions, takes on amateur Declan Lavery, and 2016 winner Mark King faces off against world number 121 Zak Surety.

DAY ONE RECAP

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is on a collision course to face Judd Trump in the final for a third straight year, and 'The Rocket', seeded second for the tournament, got off to the perfect start when beating world No 82 Jamie O’Neill 4-1 on Monday evening.

The reigning world champion has lost the past two finals to Judd Trump in 2018 and 2019, but will be looking to go one better this week.

The second seed could face Trump, who beat Gerard Greene 4-1 in round one, again in the final, but his next task will be to see off either Elliot Slessor or Li Hang in the second round.

The Bristolian Trump had too much class for Greene, who is yet to register a win this season, producing runs of 105, 55 and 88 to progress.

Asked about possibly becoming the first player since Stephen Hendry in the 1990s to win the same tournament three times in a row, Trump told Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio:

No, I don’t really look at anything like that. I am happy just to be playing snooker at the moment, just trying to win as many games as possible.

Elsewhere, world number six Shaun Murphy was knocked out after Ryan Day put in a supreme performance to beat the 2005 world champion 4-0.

Mark Williams knocked in a 133 to round off his 4-2 win over Jamie Jones, while Kyren Wilson breezed past David Lilley 4-0.

Tuesday schedule - Northern Ireland Open

10am

Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield

Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond

Mark King v Zak Surety

Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui

Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu

Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle

Tom Ford v Lee Walker

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin

Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth

Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo

1pm

Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery

Pang Junxu v Jak Jones

Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale

Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav

Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus

Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson

Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn

Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown

Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao

Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski

James Cahill v Lyu Haotian

Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill

Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson

7pm

Iulian Boiko v Michael White

Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden

Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines

John Higgins v Daniel Wells

Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib

Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry v Robbie Williams

Elliot Slessor v Li Hang

