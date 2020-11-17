Live comments to follow at 12:30...
SCENE-SETTER
Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen meets Anthony Hamilton in his tournament opener on Tuesday evening as the Antrim man bids to claim his home tournament for the first time, while European Masters winner Mark Selby takes on Andrew Higginson.
Elsewhere, Neil Robertson, beaten by Allen in the final of the Champions of Champions, takes on amateur Declan Lavery, and 2016 winner Mark King faces off against world number 121 Zak Surety.
DAY ONE RECAP
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is on a collision course to face Judd Trump in the final for a third straight year, and 'The Rocket', seeded second for the tournament, got off to the perfect start when beating world No 82 Jamie O’Neill 4-1 on Monday evening.
The reigning world champion has lost the past two finals to Judd Trump in 2018 and 2019, but will be looking to go one better this week.
'One of the shots of the day!' - Outrageous positioning from O'Sullivan
The second seed could face Trump, who beat Gerard Greene 4-1 in round one, again in the final, but his next task will be to see off either Elliot Slessor or Li Hang in the second round.
The Bristolian Trump had too much class for Greene, who is yet to register a win this season, producing runs of 105, 55 and 88 to progress.
Asked about possibly becoming the first player since Stephen Hendry in the 1990s to win the same tournament three times in a row, Trump told Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio:
No, I don’t really look at anything like that. I am happy just to be playing snooker at the moment, just trying to win as many games as possible.
Elsewhere, world number six Shaun Murphy was knocked out after Ryan Day put in a supreme performance to beat the 2005 world champion 4-0.
Mark Williams knocked in a 133 to round off his 4-2 win over Jamie Jones, while Kyren Wilson breezed past David Lilley 4-0.
- Northern Ireland Open: Latest draw, schedule and results
- O’Sullivan begins quest for first Northern Ireland Open in style
Tuesday schedule - Northern Ireland Open
10am
- Barry Pinches v Liam Highfield
- Jamie Wilson v Nigel Bond
- Mark King v Zak Surety
- Zhao Xintong v Si Jiahui
- Lukas Kleckers v Chang Bingyu
- Stuart Carrington v Billy Joe Castle
- Tom Ford v Lee Walker
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Peter Devlin
- Liang Wenbo v Steven Hallworth
- Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo
1pm
- Neil Robertson v Declan Lavery
- Pang Junxu v Jak Jones
- Mark Joyce v Dominic Dale
- Ding Junhui v Eden Sharav
- Barry Hawkins v Alan McManus
- Mark Selby v Andrew Higginson
- Ali Carter v Ben Hancorn
- Sunny Akani v Jordan Brown
- Yuan SiJun v Luo Honghao
- Zhao Jianbo v Brian Ochoiski
- James Cahill v Lyu Haotian
- Fergal O'Brien v Ashley Hugill
- Matthew Stevens v Jimmy Robertson
7pm
- Iulian Boiko v Michael White
- Ben Woollaston v Ricky Walden
- Stuart Bingham v Oliver Lines
- John Higgins v Daniel Wells
- Patrick Wallace v Farakh Ajaib
- Mark Allen v Anthony Hamilton
- Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei
- Joe Perry v Robbie Williams
- Elliot Slessor v Li Hang
HOW TO WATCH THE NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Northern Ireland Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day the eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.