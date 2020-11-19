Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 NI Open this week

O'Sullivan 0-1 Stevens (56)

Has Ronnie entered a new phase? It's like he's so into snooker at the moment that he just wants everything to take as long as possible while he enjoys its every aspect. This game! He gets in next and starts removing balls, looking extremely good while so doing; he's so good at conjuring routes for the high-value colours. Also, we learn that Higgins is through; he plays Ding tonight, which should be a belter.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Stevens (0-0)

John Higgins will be eyeing this field and fancying himself, while back on main we have another protracted safety exchange punctuated by a missed red from Ronnie.

Around the tables

Figueiredo 4-3 Jianbo (finished)

Higgins 3-0 Selt

O'Sullivan 0-1 Stevens

We got there in the end.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (14-84)

Ronnie keeps going with blue, pink and black left; is this a power move? Ronnie will tell himself he's just enjoying playing and all that, but the effect on his opponent must be part of it.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (14-77)

But when Matthew misses, Ronnie comes back because various colours are clustered in baulk and nifty for snookers. A snooker and free ball and he can tie, but another terrific red from Matthew pushes him closer. But Ronnie, as he noted the other night, is now playing every frame to the end, so we'll have a fair bit of this and that before the inevitable is confirmed.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (14-69)

Stevens chases position, does well to recover it, then gets a bad contact cutting a thin one to the centre. Ronnie, though, can't capitalise, rolling his effort over the pocket - it wasn't an easy shot, but you expect him to bags those - and that'll be the frame.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (14-49)

It doesn't last long; Stevens capitalises on a loose shot from O'Sullivan and looks nice and solid at the table. It's so good to see him enjoying the game again, and he looks good to nudge in front.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (14-20)

Matthew beat Ronnie at the English Open, and will not fear him at all; his best is a high level, and he knows Ronnie respects him - but he won't get away with giving him a two-frame head-start, as he did to his opponents in rounds one and two. Anyhow, two fouls from TMNTPETPUAC give Matthew a wider lead but it's Ronnie who gets the next chance and he already looks pretty comfy among the balls, but runs out of position to restart the caginess.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Stevens (0-11)

The boys are baized, and straight into it; Ronnie pulls his break up short of the top cushion, leaving Stevens with a long red to the bottom right. It thuds into said pocket, and Stevens is off and running. He's got form against O'Sullivan in a best of four in Milton Keynes; just last month, he beat him 4-1 in the English Open. Stevens breaks down on 11 here though, but he's not left Ronnie anything to go at.

Around the tables

Donaldson 3-1 Allen

Maflin 4-1 Day (finished)

Dale 2-4 Carter (finished)

Figueiredo 3-3 Jianbo

Higgins 2-0 Selt

We're spoiling you

That's your starter done, now on to the main. Stick around, as we'll be bringing you Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Matthew Stevens shortly.

Judd Trump is through to the fourth round

That wasn't vintage stuff from the world number one, but he was right under it in those last two frames and his class told. It's a tough one for Brecel to take, as he had his chances to put Trump away in that final frame. Trump meets Martyn Gould next.

Trump 4-3 Brecel

A disaster for Brecel, who plays an awful safety with the rest and leaves a cut on the final red to the bottom right. Trump needs no further invitation; it's match ball, and he clips it home before clearing up to the blue to take the match.

Trump 3-3 Brecel (50-19)

Brecel has a yahoo at a long red to the bottom right, and misses by a distance. That leaves Trump a thin cut on a red to left middle, which he drops in and then catches a fortuitous kiss on the pink to leave it over the right middle. Trump adds 13, but misses the second last red with a mid-range pot to the bottom right! Not only that, he sticks it up over the right middle for Brecel! It's a chance to take the frame and match, but after potting the green Brecel can't get on the final red, and has to play safe. This is magnificently tense stuff.

Trump 3-3 Brecel (27-15)

But that's all it is! Judd runs out of position, and we're back to safety. This is fantastic stuff; this game!

Trump 3-3 Brecel (27-15)

Trump sinks another terrific red, but winds up kissing the blue, then another! He's absolutely mashed three immense starters and got naewhere for his trouble, but this looks a little more hopeful and as they note in commentary, there's no one better at manufacturing an opportunity. That was what he did with his 147 yesterday - nothing of the sort looked on when he got to the table - yet he somehow sorted it without having to play any marginal shots. Luca will be fearing the worst.

Trump 3-3 Brecel (9-15)

Trying to find a safe way back to baulk and trying to avoid the blue, Luca brings the white into the green pocket! And he's left something! Judd sees it away, but a poor pot on the brown leaves him forced to use the rest for the next shot, and playing with safety in mind, he misses. Back to safety we go.

Trump 3-3 Brecel (0-15)

This is breathless, life-affirming stuff, as they play up and down, in and out of the cluster. Trump plays a good containing safety, into the pack, then starts to dominate the exchange. Thing is, the way the reds now are, getting in won't necessarily mean the match - we could be here some time. Good!

Trump 3-3 Brecel (0-15)

AND AGAIN! It looks like Luca's run out of position, so he simply clatters home another red! The thing with him is, he knows how good he can be so backs himself with the hard ones ... then arses up an easier one, running out of position to put us back playing safety. What a waste of two magnificent pots.

Trump 3-3 Brecel (0-9)

Luca looks long and hard at a red to the yellow pocket ... and what a pot that is! That was top-shelf stuff and this is a chance!

Trump 3-3 Brecel (0-0)

As we were saying. Trump finds a brilliant break, hauling Brecel up tight on the baulk cushion. Meanwhile, Mark Allen, who beat, your Judds, your Ronnies and your Neils to win the Champion of Champions last week has gone and Dominic Dale, who diddled Mark Williams, is also about to lose. Meantime, we watch some safety.

Around the tables

Donaldson 4-1 Allen (finished)

Dale 2-3 Carter

Figueiredo 1-3 Jianbo

Trump 3-3 Brecel

My console crashes but shonuff, Judd does the necessary - you don't win everything in sight if you can't deliver at clutch - and we're going to a shoot-out!

Trump 2-3 Brecel (11-15)

Luca runs out of position so tries an ambitious plant to the middle; it doesn't come off, but he leaves nothing easy then underhits a safety that offers Luca sight of a red, but the green is hiding the potting angle. So he plays a containing shot only for Judd to nail a nails starter into the middle and the way the reds are spread, I'd stick the lot on a decider. Don't mind if we do!

Trump 2-3 Brecel (0-15)

Luca gets in! But getting in sight of the line, and getting over the line, are very different things, and he misses an easy red .. then Judd does likewise and Luca capitalises! The black is on its spot, there are reds available, and by the standard this is as good a chance as he could've hoped for!

Trump 2-3 Brecel

Selby gone, Williams gone, Wilson gone, Allen and Trump on the brink; suddenly, lots of players will be fancying a pleasant end to the week.

Around the tables

Donaldson 3-1 Allen

Maflin 4-1 Day (finished)

Dale 2-2 Carter

Figueiredo 1-2 Jianbo

Trump 2-3 Brecel

Brecel looks really confident now, and this is great stuff!

Trump 2-2 Brecel (0-76)

Brecel will need the split to work well, and on 60, here it comes ...and it's a bust! He sinks the black, but doesn't get the power to do anything with the cluster, and just as it looked like end of frame, we're back playing safety with a huge target of green and brown to hit. But Trump plays a filthy shot, catching the reds much too thick and leaving an easy red for Luca, who sees it away to leave Trump needing snookers!

Trump 2-2 Brecel (0-38)

A poor safety from Judd leaves Luca red and he gently clips it in, then gets straight to work. He's done really well not to dwell on that mess he made in the previous frame, and this is great chance to go one up with two to play.

Around the tables

Donaldson 2-1 Allen

Maflin 3-1 Day

Xintong 4-0 Kleckers (finished)

Dale 2-2 Carter

Figueiredo 1-2 Jianbo

Trump 2-2 Brecel

Trump flukes the brown escaping a snooker, and this is great, nervy, intense stuff. It's a best of three now, but Brecel needs to find a way of erasing the last 15 minutes from his memory because 3-1 was his.

Trump 1-2 Brecel (83-47)

Brecel returns to the table needing three snookers, so we'll have a bit of ball-chasing.

Trump 1-2 Brecel (83-47)

This is a colossal frame, and the way it's gone so far just emphasises that. And it's Luca who flinches first, leaving a red that's harder because of the awkward bridging ... but not hard enough. Luca will be freshly raging at that miscue, and rightly so; he absolutely expletived himself.

Trump 1-2 Brecel (74-47)

Surely Judd won't turn this chance away? He leaves himself a tricky blue with the rest, but glides it home into the green pocket, and that will surely be 2-2. Except off a blue he didn't have to take - pink or black, and he only needed one more red - he gets a cannon that ties those reds up, and Brecel is back in the frame.

Trump 1-2 Brecel (33-47)

Trump misses a long red; "Wait for it," says Uncle Joe, and it comes around the angles and looks to be going for the same pocket! But it stays out and now Luca can play a red onto the red that's in the jaws, clearing the black. Except to UJ's consternation, he goes for the pot direct and oh! He miscues, lifting the white off the table! What a time to do such a thing! What are we seeing?! Might it cost Luca the match?

Trump 1-2 Brecel (28-47)

A fine safety from Trump leaves Brecel tight behind the yellow, but the escape is a goodun, tickling a red on the bottom cushion. But Trump continues to dictate, landing the white behind pink and black, and taking the fouls before Luca catches a pair of reds too thick, allowing Trump a starter which also develops pinks and black. That's his first pot in some time, but after sinking the black beautifully, he somehow finishes on nowt easy and misses to the centre. Off we go again.

Trump 1-2 Brecel (0-47)

Brecel won the China Championship in 2017, beating Murphy in the final and O'Sullivan en route, but didn't kick on from there. But he's got loads of talent, especially in the balls, and maybe this will be his second breakthrough. After his first-round match, he said he was playing better than ever in practice, and I've just discovered that we share a birthday. But he runs out position just as he looked to have taken command, leaving a difficult red ... that Trump misses!

Trump 1-2 Brecel (0-21)

After pasting Mark Selby last night, Lukas Kleckers ihas lost 4-0 Zhao Xintong; this game. Meanwhile, Luca sticks Judd behind the green, not tight, but to create difficulty; the escape hits the pink, so six away, and the position allows yerman to win the exchange; Brecel is quickly back sur la table, potting balls.

Around the tables

Donaldson 1-1 Allen

Maflin 1-1 Day

Xintong 3-0 Kleckers

Dale 1-0 Carter

Figueiredo 1-1 Jianbo

Trump 1-2 Brecel

Interesting ... very interesting! Luca is rewarded for an attacking safety and takes his chance really well, a run of 68 doing the damagel.

Trump 1-1 Brecel (0-62)

Come on Luca! He gets to 49, then has to lift a leg to crump home a red and come back for the blue; nicely done. This is going to be a framewinner!

Trump 1-1 Brecel (0-20)

Brecel plays a very aggressive safety, cracking the pack and bringing the white tight on the cushion to put Trump under pressure, forcing him to take on a red. He misses ... and then Brecel hits, with the balls all over the show! This is a chance!

Around the tables

Donaldson 1-1 Allen

Maflin 0-1 Day

Xintong 3-0 Kleckers

Dale 1-0 Carter

Figueiredo 0-1 Jianbo

Trump 1-1 Brecel

Have a look! A great black from Brecel, cut gently into the corner, ends this oddest of frames and we got ourselves a ball-game!

Trump 1-0 Brecel (52-46)

Brecel leaves a little tempter, a cut into the green pocket, and Trump overcuts it! But then Brecels jawses it, jawses is in the opposite pocket, and we're back playing cat and mouse. Or is it cat and cat?

Trump 1-0 Brecel (52-46)

Luca gets a little straight on the pink and on his way down catches the middle knuckle! Dearie me, does no one want to win this? It's a black-ball frame...

Trump 1-0 Brecel (52-31)

This is getting strange. Trump misses frame ball, only for Brecel to miss the same red, only for Trump to miss it again! Brecel should tax this now, but black to the final red isn't straightforward ... and he plays it well enough. The key shot now is pink to black, the pink being above the baulk line, but Luca really should resolve this.

Trump 1-0 Brecel (30-2)

And you need these things to go for you too! These things being easy balls which you deposit in pockets; a poor shot from Trump leaves a straight red, and Brecel only goes and jawses it. But Trump then misses a blue to the green pocket, and Brecel absolutely must punish his behaviour. The majority of the reds are clustered, so it's no gimme ... and Brecel flunks an easy black down the rail! Goodness me.

Trump 1-0 Brecel (23-1)

Off we go! Another glorious red gets Trump going, and it's just so hard to see him missing. If it's not on, he rarely takes it on, and he spends a while calculating how to split the pack then arranges a great angle ... only to make me look a clown, which admittedly doesn't take much, by missing the black! He's lucky - the split goes badly so he leaves only a thin cut into the middle, which Brecel sees away, only to finish on nowt. When you're playing the best, you need those things to go for you.

Around the tables

Donaldson 1-0 Allen

Maflin 0-0 Day

Xintong 1-0 Kleckers

Dale 0-0 Carter

Figueiredo 0-0 Jianbo

Trump 1-0 Brecel

It's ridiculous, it really is. Trump clears up with devastating ease, and Brecel knows he's in for it.

Trump 0-0 Brecel (56-34)

Trump gets in, but the majority of reds are tightly clustered and he has to play safe on 24. Whoever gets their hand on their table will probably bring this one home, but there's nothing on as Trump ponders BUT WHAT A SHOT! He takes one from the middle of the table, directly below the white, and somehow clips it into the corner, with enough side to get back up for a colour. A kiss on the blue helps, but still, he is not of this world, and off he goes securing things.

Trump 0-0 Brecel (0-34)

Lovely shot from Luca, taking on a difficult red to the yellow pocket, banging it right in the heart, but cleverly covering it with the blue in case he missed; Uncle Joe is enamoured. But then he decelerates through a red, loses position, and has to play safe.

Trump 0-0 Brecel (0-23)

Juddworth takes on a pot to the middle and misses; Uncle Joe reckons that if he'd played it with topspin, rather than the side he used to ensure position, it would've gone down. But it didn't, and Luca is quickly to the table punishing him. Already, Trump has made more mistakes today than he did yesterday.

Here we go!

Luca Brecel

Has a lot of talent, and a lot of bronca. He was saying after his first-round win over Kacper Filipiak that he found it hard to produce his top level because he knew that if he missed, he wouldn't get punished. He also said that he plays better against the best, so this is his chance to prove it.

I say that

But as the man himself noted, it's not possible to play much better than Trump did yesterday - a total clearance, a 147 and a ton in four frames is, frankly, cheating. We're probably at the point now where we can see that his best is the best, but delivering it repeatedly is hard, Luca Brecel's best is really good, and in first to four, there's not a lot of wiggle room if something goes wrong.

What's really exciting about today

Other than the move from 32 to eight, is how well Ding, Trump, O'Sullivan, Allen and Higgins are playing. That's unusual, and I've no idea how it'll shake out.

Interesting

Kyren WIlson is out and Stephen Maguire too - apparently Noppon Saengkham played really well to whitewash him - but Ding is looking good, and Ben Woollaston has built on last evening's win over Neil Robertson.

So far today

Andy Hicks 3-4 Martin Gould

Noppon Saengkham 4-0 Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson 2-4 Michael Holt

David Grace 4-3 Michael White

Barry Pinches 1-4 Yan Bingtao

Ben Woollaston 4-2 Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui 4-0 Yuan Sijun

Allan Taylor 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Afternoon all!

And welcome to what's become known as "Moving Day"! Barry Hearn will like that - in redesigning how snooker and darts work, he was inspired by how golf works - and this will be intense. Everyone left plays in the first half of the day and those who win go again in the second. Standing out this afternoon are two absolute belters:

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

and

Matthew Stevens v Ronnie O'Sullivan

There is not the remotest chance you've anything better going on, so let's wade in.

It's a big day ahead at the Northern Ireland Open with the third and fourth rounds ahead of us, and Trump and O'Sullivan potentially in action twice across the day. After shock defeats for Neil Robertson and Mark Selby yesterday, the draw is opening up nicely for the two big guns.

And O'Sullivan yesterday hailed his win over Elliot Slessor as “one of the best victories of my career”.

O’Sullivan had lost both previous meetings with the world No 58 and looked in trouble as he fell 1-0 behind in the best-of-seven match.

But the Rocket stepped up a level and .knocked in breaks of 76, 78 and 97 to secure his place in the third round.

“That’s up there with one of the best victories of my career,” he told Eurosport.

“He’s beaten me twice before, had the voodoo sign over me, seems to play fantastically well every time he plays me, and he started off really well again and I was thinking ‘here we go again, he’s going to pump me 4-1, bit more cake in the face…back up the M1, I’m going home’."

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN - THURSDAY SCHEDULE

Thursday 19 November

10am

Andy Hicks v Martin Gould

Noppon Saengkham v Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson v Michael Holt

David Grace v Michael White

Barry Pinches v Yan Bingtao

Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui v Yuan Sijun

Allan Taylor v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

1pm

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Scott Donaldson v Mark Allen

Zhao Xintong v Lukas Kleckers

Dominic Dale v Allister Carter

Igor Figueiredo v Zhao Jianbo

Kurt Maflin v Ryan Day

2:30pm

John Higgins v Matthew Selt

Matthew Stevens v Ronnie O'Sullivan

7pm

Trump/Brecel - Hicks/Gould

Saengkham/Maguire - Donaldson/Allen

Wilson/Holt - Grace/White

Pinches/Bingtao - Zhao/Kleckers

Wollaston/Wenbo - Dale/Carter

Figueiredo/Zhao - Maflin/Day

8pm

Higgins/Selt - Ding/Yuan

Taylor/Un-Nooh - Stevens/O'Sullivan

