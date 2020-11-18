Live comments will appear here from 12:30pm...

HIGGINS HITS HEIGHTS IN ROUND ONE

Northern Ireland Open Higgins hits highest break of tournament in emphatic victory after Ding and Selby win 15 HOURS AGO

John Higgins rolled in the highest break of the Northern Ireland Open with a classy 144 break in a 4-0 drubbing of Daniel Wells in the first round on Tuesday. The four-times world champion admits he has been on a high since Scotland's football team ended their 22-year wait to reach a major international tournament with a famous victory in Serbia on penalties last Thursday.

Higgins will face Patrick Wallace or Farakh Ajaib for a place in the last 32, but will fancy his chances against any player on this level of form.

Scotland's footballers have gone viral with their post-match celebrations in Belgrade as they danced to the massive 1977 hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie by Spanish girl duo Baccara after qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020 – ending the country's 22-year wait to reach a major finals.

For Higgins, it was a case of break it on the boogie. The man dubbed the 'Wizard of Wishaw' won his first world title in 1998 – the same year Scotland last contested a tournament at the World Cup in France.

"I was certainly boogying tonight out there, absolutely delighted," said Higgins, who won the snooker World Cup for Scotland last year with Stephen Maguire. "It's just down to all the boys winning last Thursday, all the Scottish boys.

"I've got the biggest smile possible and it's all down to them. Listen, I know what I've said before but what's been happening to the whole world in the last few months you've just got to try and get on with life and maybe that's a wake-up call to people and whatever.

"I take every day as it comes, every tournament as it comes..come down and enjoy it as best you can."

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN - WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Wednesday 18 November

10am

Kyren Wilson - Ken Doherty

Alexander Ursenbacher - Steven Maguire

Luca Brecel - Rod Lawler

Barry Pinches - Anthony McGill

Ashley Carty - Andy Hicks

Rory McLeod - Martin Gould

Matthew Selt - Stuart Carrington

Zak Surety - Zhao Xintong

12pm

Noppon Saengkham - Zhou Yuelong

David Grace - Sam Craigie

1pm

Xu Si - Scott Donaldson

Michael Holt - Louis Heathcote

Judd Trump - Yang Gao

Ding Junhui - Lu Ning

2pm

Barry Hawkins - Michael White

Fergal O'Brien - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Davis - Matthew Stevens

Elliot Slessor - Ronnie O'Sullivan

Nigel Bond - Yan Bingtao

4:30pm

Ali Carter - Xiao Guodong

Allan Taylor - Joe Perry

Mark Williams - Dominic Dale

Jianbo Zhao - Stuart Bingham

7pm

Wenbo Liang - Jak Jones

Jackson Page - Kurt Maflin

Tom Ford - Yuan SiJun

Neil Robertson - Ben Woollaston

Lukas Kleckers - Mark Selby

8pm

Sunny Akani - Igor Figueiredo

James Cahill - Ryan Day

Robert Milkins - Mark Allen

John Higgins - Patrick Wallace

HOW TO WATCH THE NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Northern Ireland Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day the eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open as it happened - Higgins and Allen both progress comfortably 17 HOURS AGO