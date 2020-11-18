Live comments will appear here from 12:30pm...
HIGGINS HITS HEIGHTS IN ROUND ONE
John Higgins rolled in the highest break of the Northern Ireland Open with a classy 144 break in a 4-0 drubbing of Daniel Wells in the first round on Tuesday. The four-times world champion admits he has been on a high since Scotland's football team ended their 22-year wait to reach a major international tournament with a famous victory in Serbia on penalties last Thursday.
Higgins will face Patrick Wallace or Farakh Ajaib for a place in the last 32, but will fancy his chances against any player on this level of form.
Scotland's footballers have gone viral with their post-match celebrations in Belgrade as they danced to the massive 1977 hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie by Spanish girl duo Baccara after qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020 – ending the country's 22-year wait to reach a major finals.
For Higgins, it was a case of break it on the boogie. The man dubbed the 'Wizard of Wishaw' won his first world title in 1998 – the same year Scotland last contested a tournament at the World Cup in France.
"I was certainly boogying tonight out there, absolutely delighted," said Higgins, who won the snooker World Cup for Scotland last year with Stephen Maguire. "It's just down to all the boys winning last Thursday, all the Scottish boys.
"I've got the biggest smile possible and it's all down to them. Listen, I know what I've said before but what's been happening to the whole world in the last few months you've just got to try and get on with life and maybe that's a wake-up call to people and whatever.
"I take every day as it comes, every tournament as it comes..come down and enjoy it as best you can."
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN - WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
Wednesday 18 November
10am
- Kyren Wilson - Ken Doherty
- Alexander Ursenbacher - Steven Maguire
- Luca Brecel - Rod Lawler
- Barry Pinches - Anthony McGill
- Ashley Carty - Andy Hicks
- Rory McLeod - Martin Gould
- Matthew Selt - Stuart Carrington
- Zak Surety - Zhao Xintong
12pm
- Noppon Saengkham - Zhou Yuelong
- David Grace - Sam Craigie
1pm
- Xu Si - Scott Donaldson
- Michael Holt - Louis Heathcote
- Judd Trump - Yang Gao
- Ding Junhui - Lu Ning
2pm
- Barry Hawkins - Michael White
- Fergal O'Brien - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Mark Davis - Matthew Stevens
- Elliot Slessor - Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Nigel Bond - Yan Bingtao
4:30pm
- Ali Carter - Xiao Guodong
- Allan Taylor - Joe Perry
- Mark Williams - Dominic Dale
- Jianbo Zhao - Stuart Bingham
7pm
- Wenbo Liang - Jak Jones
- Jackson Page - Kurt Maflin
- Tom Ford - Yuan SiJun
- Neil Robertson - Ben Woollaston
- Lukas Kleckers - Mark Selby
8pm
- Sunny Akani - Igor Figueiredo
- James Cahill - Ryan Day
- Robert Milkins - Mark Allen
- John Higgins - Patrick Wallace
HOW TO WATCH THE NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Northern Ireland Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day the eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.