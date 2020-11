Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan grins after mid-match fart

As the WAGatha Christie scandal headed to the courts, a new detective drama hit the sporting world – the case of the mystery fart at snooker’s Northern Ireland Open. Matthew Stevens led Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 in their third-round match in the famous Northern Irish town of, erm, Milton Keynes (due to Covid-19 restrictions) when someone broke wind.

