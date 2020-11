Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan: ‘I felt useless, I felt embarrassed’

Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted he is “not the player he was” despite reaching the Northern Ireland Open semi-finals with an impressive comeback win over Ding Junhui. The Rocket was staring at a two-frame deficit in Milton Keynes, which is playing host to the tournament due to Covid-19 restrictions, but reeled off five frames on the spin to progress.

