Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan races to century break against Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan races to a century break against Ali Carter. O'Sullivan won five frames in a row as he fought back to beat Ali Carter 6-3 to earn a spot in the final of the Northern Ireland Open. The Rocket was simply too good after the interval and roared back to beat Carter and reach the final of the tournament.

