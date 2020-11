Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Watch 'magnificent' Ronnie O'Sullivan clinch semi-final victory

Watch the moment Ronnie O'Sullivan clinched a 6-3 victory over Ali Carter to earn a spot in the final of the Northern Ireland Open. The two clashed at their last meeting at the 2018 World Championship and Carter took advantage of a lacklustre O'Sullivan before the break, but The Rocket was simply too good after the interval.

00:01:57, 574 views, 2 hours ago