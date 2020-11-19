As the WAGatha Christie scandal heads to the courts, a new detective drama has hit the sporting world – the case of the mystery fart at snooker’s Northern Ireland Open. Intrigued? Read on.

Matthew Stevens led Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 in their third-round match in the famous Northern Irish town of, erm, Milton Keynes (due to Covid-19 restrictions) when someone broke wind.

“I don’t know who it was but I’ve got my suspicions,” announced Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary duty.

The camera panned first to O’Sullivan, who couldn’t suppress a grin, before it fixed on an unavoidably guilty looking referee.

“He couldn’t be any redder, could he,” added David Hendon alongside Foulds.

“If he was any redder, he would be one of the balls in the bunch.”

SO WHODUNNIT?

OK, so it’s not quite as exciting as Coleen Rooney v Rebekah Vardy, but play the role of juror and help us crack the case in the Eurosport poll on Twitter:

