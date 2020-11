Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker – Judd Trump seals second frame with century break

Judd Trump opened up a one-frame advantage over Gerard Greene at the Northern Ireland Open courtesy of the 740th century break of his career. Trump went on to win the match 4-1 as he chases a third straight Northern Ireland Open title after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the finals of the 2018 and 2019 events.

