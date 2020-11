Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Watch Ben Woollaston clinch shock victory over Neil Robertson with century

World No 3 Neil Robertson also suffered a surprise defeat as he lost 4-2 to Ben Woollaston. Woollaston made two century breaks - 101 and 134 - as he advanced to the third round with his final one sealing the match. Watch the Northern Ireland Open tournament all week live on Eurosport.

00:03:10, 12 views, an hour ago