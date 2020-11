Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Watch Judd Trump's stunning 147 maximum break in full

Judd Trump produced a brilliant 147 break at the Northern Ireland Open. Trump's maximum put him 3-0 up over Gao Yang in the best-of-seven match. It was one of Trump's finest breaks of his career and had the commentators in raptures.

