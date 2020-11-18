Ronnie O’Sullivan finally got the better of Elliot Slessor as he won 4-1 to reach the third round of the Northern Ireland Open.

World No 58 Slessor had won both previous meetings with O’Sullivan, but couldn’t make it three in a row despite taking the opening frame.

O’Sullivan finished with breaks of 76, 78 and 97 to clinch victory and set up a meeting with Matthew Stevens, who beat him 4-1 at the English Open last month.

O'Sullivan called the win over Slessor "one of the best" of his career.

"He obviously plays well against me and the way he started off he was just cruising round the table," he said in the Eurosport studio.

"I had to hopefully get a chance and he was unlucky not to go 2-0 up, left the red in the jaws, and I was able to steal one and get in the game. Sometimes beating someone like Elliot Slessor in this tournament in that round is better than beating someone like [Mark] Selby in the semi-finals of the Worlds because he is up for none, you have everything to lose. Everyone on the circuit knows how good Elliot is and he can play."

Slessor started confidently at the Marshall Arena with a break of 71 seeing him take the opening frame of the match.

O’Sullivan levelled in a closely-fought second frame, but only after Slessor played a poor positional shot to get onto the final red when he looked to have a chance of stealing the frame from 64-17 down.

The third frame saw Slessor punished for a missed brown into the middle, with O’Sullivan racking up a break of 76 to move ahead in the match.

Slessor ran out of position at 25-0 ahead in frame four and saw O’Sullivan knock in a red along the cushion to start a break of 78 that earned him a third frame in a row.

The Rocket then finished in style as a break of 97 saw him ease into the third round.

Earlier in the day, Judd Trump made the fifth 147 break of his career as he breezed into the third round with a 4-0 win over Yang Gao.

Second round results and schedule

Wednesday 18 November

10am

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Ken Doherty

4-3 Ken Doherty Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Stephen Maguire

Luca Brecel 4-1 Rod Lawler

4-1 Rod Lawler Barry Pinches 4-3 Anthony McGill

4-3 Anthony McGill Ashley Carty 1-4 Andy Hicks

Rory McLeod 1-4 Martin Gould

Matthew Selt 4-0 Stuart Carrington

4-0 Stuart Carrington Zak Surety 1-4 Zhao Xintong

12pm

Noppon Saengkham 4-3 Zhou Yuelong

4-3 Zhou Yuelong David Grace 4-3 Sam Craigie

1pm

Xu Si 3-4 Scott Donaldson

Michael Holt 4-3 Louis Heathcote

4-3 Louis Heathcote Judd Trump 4-0 Yang Gao

4-0 Yang Gao Ding Junhui 4-1 Lu Ning

2pm

Barry Hawkins - Michael White

Fergal O'Brien 1-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Davis 2-4 Matthew Stevens

Elliot Slessor 1-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Nigel Bond 1-4 Yan Bingtao

4:30pm

Ali Carter - Xiao Guodong

Allan Taylor - Joe Perry

Mark Williams - Dominic Dale

Jianbo Zhao - Stuart Bingham

7pm

Wenbo Liang - Jak Jones

Jackson Page - Kurt Maflin

Tom Ford - Yuan SiJun

Neil Robertson - Ben Woollaston

Lukas Kleckers - Mark Selby

8pm

Sunny Akani - Igor Figueiredo

James Cahill - Ryan Day

Robert Milkins - Mark Allen

John Higgins - Patrick Wallace

