Ronnie O'Sullivan has spoken in amusing terms about his lack of desire to get on a practice table at the Northern Ireland Open.

O'Sullivan won five frames in a row as he fought back to beat Ali Carter to ensure he is part of Sunday's showpiece match.

The pair clashed at their last meeting at the 2018 World Championship and Carter took advantage of a lacklustre O'Sullivan before the break, but The Rocket roared back.

Asked if he will get on a practice table at the event before the final, O'Sullivan was amusingly disdainful of the idea and said he would prefer to watch Netflix with a cigar.

"I definitely haven't practised, and you can check the CCTV up there if you like," O'Sullivan joked to Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein after the match.

"I haven't been on a practice table once this week, I refuse to go on there. You get on a table and there's someone staring at you to get off.

"I'm too old to have someone trying to get me off the practice table, some geezer I've never seen before. I just stay away, I don't need it, to be honest with you.

I'd rather be sitting up watching a bit of Netflix chilling out, smoking a cigar.

The 2020 world champion will go up against David Grace or world number one Judd Trump on Sunday, who will play out the second semi-final.

