Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'I'd rather watch Netflix smoking a cigar than get on a practice table'

Ronnie O'Sullivan has spoken in amusing terms about his lack of desire to get on a practice table. O'Sullivan clinched a 6-3 victory over Ali Carter to earn a spot in the final of the Northern Ireland Open. The Rocket was simply too good after the interval and roared back to secure his place in the final.

00:07:14, 213 views, an hour ago