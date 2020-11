Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Watch Kyren Wilson's magnificent 147 maximum break in full

The 2020 UK Championship is only two days old, and already there's been a maximum. World No 4 Kyren Wilson knocked in the third 147 of his career - and second of the year - during his opening-round match against Ashley Hugill. It was the 17th made overall at the UK Championship. Watch the UK Championship live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk or the Eurosport app

