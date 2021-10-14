Ronnie O’Sullivan has named Ayrton Senna and Muhammad Ali as the two greatest sportspeople of all time.

O’Sullivan, a contender for snooker’s GOAT status, was speaking at the Northern Ireland Open where he has made an impressive start.

The 45-year-old has dropped just two frames in wins over Stuart Carrington, Andy Hicks and Alfie Burden as he bids to snap a run of three consecutive final defeats to Judd Trump in Belfast.

When asked who the best athlete was in the history of sport in a revealing fast-paced interview with Eurosport, O’Sullivan countered: “Can I pick two?

“I’m going to go for Muhammad Ali and Ayrton Senna as my two favourite sportspeople of all time.”

Ali, nicknamed ‘The Greatest’, is widely considered the greatest boxer of all time, while Senna won three F1 world championships before his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

O’Sullivan also said he ranked running a 34-minute 10km as his greatest achievement away from the snooker table and that the best meal he had ever cooked was seafood pasta because "it’s quite hard to get wrong"...

