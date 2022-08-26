David Gilbert finished with a classy break of 125 to overcome Scottish amateur Ross Muir 4-3 on Friday in securing his place at the Northern Ireland Open.

The 2019 World Championship semi-finalist had trailed 2-0 before breaks of 104 and 89 saw him move 3-2 clear at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

Ad

Muir forced the deciding frame by winning the sixth, but Gilbert's closing century booked his trip to Belfast for the last 64 stage in October live on Eurosport.

Snooker O'Sullivan to headline Hong Kong Masters in a Covid bubble 3 HOURS AGO

It could prove to be a key result for Gilbert who stands in 17th spot in the rankings for the Masters in January.

The Tamworth player needs to be inside the top 16 after the UK Championship in November to claim a place at the sport's biggest invitational event.

It was more straightforward for Crucible qualifier Noppon Saengkham, who hit a break of 84 in a 4-0 win against Ben Mertens while Jamie Clarke won three straight frames in a 4-2 victory over former Scottish Open champion Marco Fu.

All matches involving the world's top 16 are held over until the finals venue at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Jimmy White qualifies for NI Open in style with dazzling century in deciding frame

Latest Northern Ireland qualifying results

David Gilbert 4-3 Ross Muir

Noppon Saengkham 4-0 Ben Mertens

Ryan Thomerson 3-4 Sam Craigie

Jamie Clarke 4-2 Marco Fu

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

Northern Ireland Open 'Absolutely delighted' – White hits sparkling 132 break to qualify for Belfast 21 HOURS AGO